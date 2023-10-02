Dunzo Co-founder Dalvir Suri Steps Down Amidst Company's Financial Challenges

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo Co-founder Dalvir Suri is set leave the company after more than six years, this information was conveyed in an email sent by CEO Kabeer Biswas to employees on October 1, according to the media reports.

Suri joined Dunzo in May 2015, during the early stages of the startup when it primarily received orders through WhatsApp. As a co-founder, he collaborated with Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Aggarwal, and Mukund Jha during his tenure at the hyperlocal delivery company. However, notably only CEO Biswas holds equity in the company, owning about 3.6 per cent, while Suri, Aggarwal, and Jha received fixed salaries, which Dunzo has delayed on several occasions.

Financial struggles persist

Suri's departure is occurring at a challenging time for Dunzo, as the company is grappling with financial difficulties and is in the process of raising funds, aiming for an injection of $25-30 million. Inside sources suggest that Suri had considered leaving the company before but had stayed on after discussions with CEO Biswas. This time, however, proved to be different.

Biswas announced Suri's departure in an email to employees, acknowledging Suri's recent absence from work: "As many of you are aware, Dalvir (Suri) has been taking some time off over the last few weeks and will be moving on from Dunzo."

In the coming week, a company-wide meeting is scheduled to inform employees about the organisational changes that will follow Suri's departure.

The email from Biswas also praised Suri's contributions to Dunzo: "Dalvir (Suri) has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo. He has been the key zero to one person from the founding team that just gets things Dun. He has been meaning to take a break for some time now - and with six plus years spent building Dunzo, he plans to move forward to pursuing new journeys."

Cost-saving moves

Suri had been responsible for overseeing operations across the company, particularly Dunzo's B2B business arm, known as Dunzo for Business (D4B). This arm has become increasingly significant for the company, especially as its customer-centric operations have scaled down significantly. Previously operating 120 dark stores, only seven remain operational now, primarily due to cost-saving measures and uncertainty regarding funding timelines. Additionally, Dunzo has made cost-saving moves such as giving up its office space in Bengaluru and implementing multiple rounds of layoffs.

Dunzo has raised close to $500 million since its inception in 2015, with investors like Reliance, Google, Lightrock, Lightbox, Blume Ventures, and others contributing to its funding. Reliance holds the largest stake in the company at 25.8 per cent, while Google was the second-largest shareholder with approximately 19 per cent ownership in Dunzo, according to data from Tracxn, a private markets data provider.