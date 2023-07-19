Dunzo Delays Employee Salaries Amid Cash Shortage

Indian on-demand delivery platform Dunzo has recently informed its employees that pending salaries since June will be further delayed until September, as revealed in an internal email seen by Reuters.

The company, which is backed by Indian conglomerate Reliance, has found itself grappling with a cash shortage, prompting the implementation of measures such as reducing 50% of its dark stores, staff layoffs, seeking funding from investors, and deferring salary payments.

Initially, Dunzo had deferred the June salaries for certain employees to July 20. However, according to the internal email, the company has now extended the delay, encompassing not only the June salaries but also increments and variable pay. The revised date for these payments has been set for September 4. The precise number of employees directly affected by this decision has not been disclosed.

As per the sources, Dunzo had deferred June salaries for approximately 500 employees, equivalent to 50% of its total workforce. Dunzo had previously imposed a salary cap of 75,000 rupees ($913.58) per month for its employees earlier this year.

Financial struggles persist for Dunzo

In April, the company managed to secure funding of $75 million from investors, including Reliance Retail and Alphabet Inc. However, this was accompanied by employee layoffs, amounting to around 30% of its workforce. These measures were implemented in an attempt to navigate the challenging financial circumstances and ensure the company's sustainability.

Dunzo holds back employee salaries even after securing $75 million in funding | Image credit: Lightrock India

The ongoing salary delays raise concerns for Dunzo's employees who depend on timely payments to meet their financial obligations. The extended timeline until September for salary disbursements may further strain their financial situations and create uncertainty among the workforce.

Dunzo, known for its quick delivery services and convenience, operates in several cities across India. The company's focus on efficient logistics and on-demand services has garnered significant attention and investment. However, the current cash shortage and associated challenges highlight the tough operating environment in the on-demand delivery sector, particularly amidst the ongoing pandemic and economic uncertainties.

As Dunzo continues to seek funding and implement measures to address its financial constraints, the company will likely face scrutiny and pressure to ensure the well-being of its employees and maintain its operations effectively.