Dunzo Set To Undertake A New Round Of Layoffs Amid Cash Flow Issues

Quick commerce startup Dunzo is reportedly preparing for a fresh round of layoffs this week, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company's co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Mukund Jha, revealed the decision to employees during a meeting on July 19.

"We are definitely considering layoffs, and the size will be decided either tomorrow (July 20) or (the) day after (July 21). Within this week, we will communicate (the size of layoffs) to employees," Jha stated.

Upcoming layoffs

This upcoming round of layoffs will be the third for Dunzo and is anticipated to affect at least 20 per cent of the workforce, amounting to nearly 200 employees.

The announcement comes shortly after the startup informed its employees that their salaries for June would be deferred until September. The company stated that it would credit salaries for July and August on September 4.

Dunzo had previously assured its employees that salary payments would be credited by July 20, but it seems that the company failed to meet the deadline due to a severe cash crunch.

Facing financial constraints, the startup had previously limited the salaries of many employees to a flat Rs 75,000 in June.

Although Dunzo claims to have $40 million in the bank with 18 months of runway remaining, the company is unable to access those funds due to debt obligations.

Established in 2015, Dunzo operates as a hyperlocal delivery platform. Over the years, it has raised $500 million from prominent investors, including Reliance, Google, Lightrock, Lightbox, and Blume Ventures.

Attempts to fund

Despite an attempt to raise $100 million in January, the startup only managed to secure $75 million through convertible notes from Reliance and Google by April. However, Dunzo has been grappling with heavy losses and a high burn rate, significantly impacting its bottom line.

To address its mounting costs, the company has taken various measures, such as closing down more than 50 per cent of its dark stores, exiting unprofitable markets, and raising delivery fees. Additionally, Dunzo introduced convenience fees for customers to increase its earnings per order.

In April, the company laid off over 300 employees to rationalise expenses. It has also been planning to transition from a dark store model to onboarding larger supermarkets and grocery stores on its platform through revenue-sharing arrangements.

As the situation unfolds, the future remains uncertain for Dunzo as it grapples with ongoing challenges and cash flow constraints.