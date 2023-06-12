'DVC To Double Power Generation By 2030' Says Ram Naresh Singh Chairman

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) will double its annual power generation over the next seven years, its chairman Ram Naresh Singh said.

Singh said DVC aims to add 8,000 MW of annual power generation from the current 7,000 MW, to achieve its target of 15,000 MW of annual power output by 2030.

The corporation will invest an estimated Rs 60,000 crore for installing new power plants to achieve the target, he said.

"The Centre has given its nod to the DVC to set up new power plants with a total capacity of 8,000 MW," Singh told reporters here on Sunday.

He said three thermal power plants and two solar power plants will be set up for the purpose.

The thermal power plants will be set up in Raghunathpur (1,320 MW), Koderma (1,600 MW) and Durgapur (800 MW), he said, adding that a survey to set up 800 MW power plant in Chandrapura, where six old units will be dismantled, is underway.

"We also plan to set up two solar power plants with a total capacity of 2,000 MW. Besides, we will also have two pumped storage plants to generate around 2,500 MW of power," he said.

Singh said the corporation is currently supplying power to Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Gujarat, and also to neighbouring Bangladesh.