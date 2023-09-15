Dynamo Electric Launches E-bikes Starting At Rs 55,000

Dynamo Electric has introduced its latest range of low- and high-speed e-bikes in the Indian market. These six new models, namely Infinity, Alpha, Smiley, Rx1, Rx4, and Vx1, were unveiled at the EV India Expo 2023, held at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

Dynamo Electric's e-bikes are designed to be versatile, cost-effective, and visually appealing, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions, according to the company. They come equipped with various accessories, such as Bluetooth speakers, anti-theft alarms, USB charging ports, and central locking systems. Powered by Dynamo Electric's in-house battery system, these bikes offer cost-effectiveness, especially for last-mile deliveries.

Among the high-speed models, the RX1 and RX4, both RTO-registered, can reach a maximum speed of 65 kmh and feature fast-charging lithium batteries with a power output of 2-3 KW. They are priced at Rs 82,000 and Rs 99,000, respectively (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the low-speed models, including Alpha, Smiley, Infinity, and VX1, offer a range of up to 200 km per charge, a charging time of three to four hours, and lithium-ion battery power of 2-3 KW. These bikes are equipped with 10- and 12-inch tyres for smooth mobility and start at an ex-showroom price of Rs 55,000. Notable features of these models include fire-proof batteries, swappable batteries, smart BMS, GPS, and IoT technology.

Shanker Gupta, Director at Dynamo Electric, said that all the products are methodically designed to meet the demand for high-speed and multi-purpose two-wheelers.

"The company is grateful to its network of dealers, distributors, and customers for their firm support as we continue our journey to revolutionise the automotive sector like never before. Our journey has been electrified by an unparalleled sales performance that has set new benchmarks in the electric two-wheeler vehicle industry. We currently have dealers and distributors across India and nearby countries. We are continuously expanding our dealer network in other cities and states," he said.

All the e-bike models are manufactured at Dynamo Electric's facilities in Ghaziabad and Mumbai. Established in 2021, Dynamo Electric Pvt Ltd is an EV two-wheeler manufacturer on a mission to contribute to a sustainable future through its innovative vehicles. With over 175 dealers and distributors nationwide, Dynamo aims to redefine the Indian automotive market by offering advanced technology, impressive driving ranges, and top-notch features while establishing a comprehensive dealer, service, and charging network to facilitate the transition from gasoline to electric technology for the masses.