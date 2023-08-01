E-commerce Industry Set To Create 7 Lakh Gig Jobs, Predicts Teamlease

In a bid to ensure exceptional customer experiences during the festive season, the e-commerce industry in the country is projected to generate a staggering 700,000 gig jobs in the latter half of 2023, as per a recent report by HR consultancy firm Teamlease.

As anticipation grows for the annual shopping frenzy in the run-up to the festive period, e-commerce companies are gearing up to meet the surge in consumer demands. This optimistic outlook is expected to result in a 25 per cent increase in gig jobs during the festive hiring season compared to the previous year, showcasing the industry's aspirations to enhance positive sentiments.

The demand for gig workers has been consistently on the rise not only in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai but also in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Vadodara, Pune, and Coimbatore. The report highlights that the proportion of demand for roles like warehouse operations, last-mile delivery personnel, and call centre operators is significantly higher in tier-2 and tier-3 centres compared to tier-1 cities. This is mainly attributed to the expected recovery in rural demand, driven by easing inflationary pressures.

Balasubramanian A, Vice President, and Business Head of TeamLease Services, said, "Over the past five years, we have witnessed a remarkable 20 per cent year-on-year increase in the demand for gig workers, and we expect this upward trend to continue for the next 2-3 years, particularly in the thriving e-commerce sector."

Festive season drives temporary hiring

With the commencement of festive season hiring in July, the e-commerce sector alone currently has 200,000 open positions, and this number is projected to surge to approximately 700,000 by December, according to Balasubramanian.

Industry reports indicate that the country's gig workforce is expected to reach a staggering 235 million by 2029-30, showcasing the significant role the gig economy is likely to play in the future.

Apart from the e-commerce sector, data reveals that the demand for gig/temporary workforce is witnessing a surge in several other industries as well, all gearing up to meet the demands of the festive season. Retail and logistics are among the prominent sectors expanding their workforce to cater to the increased consumer activity.

Balasubramanian asserted that the gig economy will play a pivotal role in the future.

As the second half of 2023 unfolds, the e-commerce industry's ability to create an impressive number of gig jobs is expected to contribute significantly to the country's overall employment landscape, providing valuable opportunities for temporary workers during the festive season and beyond.

(With PTI inputs)