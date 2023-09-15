E-commerce Retailers To Achieve Rs 90,000 Crore In Festive Sales: Report

E-commerce sales in India: Indian e-commerce retailers are poised for a robust festive season, with a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants projecting sales expectations during the season to be worth Rs 90,000 crore, an increase of 18-20 per cent from the previous year. Redseer's report, as cited by media reports, predicts that the gross merchandise value (GMV) for the entire festive month of 2023 in India's e-tailing sector will reach approximately Rs 90,000 crore. The rise is anticipated to be driven by the participation of roughly 14 crore online shoppers during the festive period.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of festive season sales for online retailers in India, with a remarkable transformation in the industry over the past decade. In 2014, the e-tailing industry's annual GMV stood at Rs 27,000 crore, but in 2023, it is projected to reach around Rs 5,25,000 crore, the report added. This growth of nearly 20 times underscores the increasing prominence of e-commerce in India.

Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, highlighted the expanding role of categories beyond electronics in contributing to GMV during the festive period, reflecting a trend of category diversification in the industry.

Major e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their grand festive sale events, aiming to capture a significant portion of this season's sales. Flipkart, for instance, is planning its ‘The Big Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) festive sale in October, while Amazon is set to host its flagship ‘Great Indian Festival’ around the same time.

Factors such as interest rate stabilisation, efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and strong Indian economic growth numbers are expected to provide tailwinds for a robust festive period this year.

This festive season is also expected to see increased contributions from higher-margin categories like beauty and personal care, home and general merchandise, and fashion, indicating consumers' willingness to purchase a diverse range of products online.

Furthermore, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are expected to play a more prominent role in this year's festive season, with projections of rapid growth compared to the broader e-tailing market.

In terms of city-tier-wise growth, metros have outpaced Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in recent quarters, with expectations of robust growth across all city tiers during this festive season. The adoption of new-age technology solutions like generative AI is also expected to enhance the consumer experience and drive growth during the sale period.

As India's e-commerce market continues to boom, companies like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Reliance's JioMart, and Tata Group are fiercely competing to tap into this lucrative opportunity.

The report suggests that India's ‘mass’ segment consumers, with annual incomes ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, are projected to drive a substantial portion of the e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) opportunity, contributing to India's e-commerce growth story.

As of 2022, India had 6.5-7 crore households engaging in monthly e-commerce transactions, a number expected to rise to 12-13 crore by 2030, with the mass consumer segment playing a significant role in this expansion, accounting for over 80 per cent of the incremental transacting households.