E-recruitment Activity Witnesses Marginal Dip Of 1 Pc In Nov: Report

India registered a marginal drop of 1 per cent in e-recruitment activity in November 2022 compared to the same month last year, as per a report.

The foundit Insights Tracker, formerly Monster Employment Index, also said a steady surge was observed month-on-month in key employment industries such as real estate, retail, banking and finance.

A revival in the IT and media industries was also observed in November after months of decline, indicating a positive sentiment in hiring.

"Hiring in key industries such as real estate, retail, tech and BFSI have been on an upward trajectory despite a slow-growing economy and high inflation. Despite a slowdown in hiring for tech talent for the past few months, several industries, such as education and healthcare, are increasingly relying on technology to drive efficiency and productivity, indicating skilled talent will always be in demand," foundit CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

The boom in the real estate sector is also indicative of the spending power of Indians who are willing to invest for a better future, he noted.

Overall, the outlook for the Indian job market is positive and will only continue to do better in the coming months, he added.

foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms.

The report further revealed that rapid infrastructure development, improved connectivity and availability of skilled resources has resulted in tier-II cities thriving in the job market.

Hiring activities in Chandigarh (8 per cent growth), Baroda (5 per cent) and Ahmedabad (3 per cent) continue to be on an encouraging trajectory on a month-on-month basis, it stated.

Additionally, with increased demand in the logistics, courier, freight and transportation sectors, Ahmedabad (6 per cent) and Coimbatore (2 per cent) showed significant year-on-year hiring growth this November.

Amongst metro cities, Mumbai has again led the year-on-year growth chart with major demand in real estate, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

However, locations which witnessed a dip compared to last year included Bengaluru (-9 per cent), Delhi-NCR (-3 per cent), Pune (-2 per cent), Hyderabad (-6 per cent), Chennai (-4 per cent), Kolkata (-18 per cent), Chandigarh (-6 per cent) and Baroda (-17 per cent).