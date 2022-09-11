EAM Jaishankar Optimistic About India's 7% Growth; Says, 'will Be Fastest Growing Economy'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, said on Saturday that despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis, he is confident that India will be the fastest-growing major economy in the world this year with at least 7 percent growth.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in the capital city Riyadh, EAM S Jaishankar noted that the world is facing many challenges arising out of the Ukraine crisis. He said, “We are very confident that India will be the fastest growing major economy in the world this year. We will get at least 7 percent growth.”

India moving towards becoming a higher-income country: EAM S Jaishankar

In his address to the Indian diaspora, S Jaishankar said that India has been making powerful efforts to actually grow its economy. Now, it is moving towards becoming a higher-income country.

“A lot of this required a vision, prudent management of our fiscal resources. It has required policies which made it easier for banks to lend to make it easier for small and medium companies to get lending, for self-employed people to get lending.”

He claimed that India thinks about the ways to alter its credit, banking, education, and labour policies. “Two highly fascinating phenomena are the result of the significant improvements that have taken place. We recorded the largest export volume ever in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021. We exported 670 billion USD in total. We had to trade in 400 billion USD goods,” he added.

Jaishankar further highlighted the Vande Bharat Mission under which 70 million people were brought back from all over the world. Speaking to the Indian community in Riyadh, Jaishankar said, "We brought back 70 million people under Vande Bharat Mission from all over the world. No one has done that, it is the biggest evacuation & was done during covid. That is India that the world sees today."

Idea of India as a trading power has become credible today: Jaishankar

Further, Jaishankar emphasised that the notion of India as a trading power is now credible. The External Affairs Minister said that when he holds the meeting, his Saudi counterpart will be meeting “the foreign minister of the fifth largest economy, the foreign minister of a country that not only responded to the COVID challenge but also come out of it very strongly.. one whose digital infrastructure capabilities such as health infra has grown in this period and a country whose ability to take care of its people abroad has also been demonstrated.”

On his first trip to the Kingdom as India’s External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar arrived for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, He is said to co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to MEA, “The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire bilateral relationship and will discuss the progress under the four Joint Working Groups of the PSSC Committee, namely Political & Consular; Legal and Security; Social and Cultural and Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation."

“Both sides will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest including their cooperation at the United Nations, Group of Twenty (G20) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” the MEA said.

It is pertinent to mention that the top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic.