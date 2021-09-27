'East India Company 2.0': RSS-linked Weekly Alleges Amazon Paid 'crores In Bribes'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked weekly, Panchjanya's latest edition will hit stands on October 3. It has carried a highly critical cover story on Amazon, terming the US-headquartered company as "East India Company 2.0." It also alleged that the e-commerce giant paid crores of rupees in bribes for favourable government policies.

"Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon," the article titled "East India Company 2.0" reads.

It claimed that Jeff Bezos-led firm wants to set up a monopoly in the Indian market. For doing so, the weekly magazine claims that Amazon has "started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens."

Panchjanya also alleged that the e-commerce firm has established several proxy entities and "there are reports that it has distributed crores in bribes for policies in its favour."

Alleged bribery case against Amazon

Amazon is locked in a legal dispute over Future Group's takeover and is facing an investigation from the Competition Commission of India for alleged predatory pricing, anti-competitive practices and preferential treatment of sellers. According to reports, Amazon is investigating alleged bribes by its legal teams in India for spending a staggering US $1.2 billion (Rs 8,546 crore) in legal fees during 2018-2020.

In a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the spending whopping amount under legal expenses "clearly shows how Amazon and its subsidiaries are misusing their financial muscles to bribe and manipulate Indian government officials." He also demanded a CBI inquiry.

Khandelwal alleged that Amazon spent over 20% of its accrued revenue on paying lawyers. The company spent "Rs 8,500 crore on legal and professional fees against a turnover of about Rs 45,000 crore in two years (2018-20)," he claimed. Amazon had stated that "it has "zero tolerance" towards corruption and said that it will investigate the matter "fully" to take appropriate action.

Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-observed prove into the alleged bribery case against Amazon. Earlier, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had also demanded strict action against e-commerce firms like Amazon for indulging in unethical business practices.

(With PTI inputs)