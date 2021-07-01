EbixCash On IBS Sales League Table 2021 Leaderboard For Private Banking, Wealth Management

EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries on June 30 announced that MoneyWare®, its flagship product for wealth and asset management, has been awarded the Leaderboard position in the IBS Sales League table for 2021. The IBS Sales League Table evaluated global sales to new named customers for the 2020 calendar year.

EbixCash Financial Technologies topped the League Table in Four categories, namely:

Global Leader Board in the Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions area Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the leaders in Private Banking & Wealth Management Global Sales League Table 2021 - Amongst the Leaders in Investment & Fund Management Domestic Sales League Table 2021 - Leader in Private Banking and Wealth Management Category

MoneyWare® - a multi-asset class, multi markets, and the multicurrency platform allows wealth and asset managers to run their complete front-to-back-office lifecycle including on-demand digital customer engagement through Robo-Advisory, research, and analytics enabling DIY journey including virtual remote monitoring assistance through video conferencing & co-browsing.

The solution empowers RMs and Financial advisors to pro-actively advise and assist clients. It enables portfolio managers to track and rebalance portfolios with direct market access. The solution improves operational efficiency by providing straight-through processing and integrating with brokers, custodians, and market data platforms.

'Delighted to be featured by IBS Intelligence'

EbixCash Financial Technologies Chief Business Officer, Dhawal Kamath, said “We are delighted to be featured by IBS Intelligence as the No. 1 Private banking and Wealth Management solution provider in India. This is also the sixth time consecutively that our solution has been named amongst the global leading solutions. We wish to sincerely thank our customer community, eco-system partners, and our employees for this shared success”.

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence said “We applaud EbixCash Financial Technologies for taking first place in the Private Banking & Wealth Management category (India Domestic) in IBSI Sales League Table 2021, and for its solution suite MoneyWare®; for being featured in the IBSI LeaderBoard as a consistent performer for the past six consecutive years. This achievement highlights the company’s performance and validates its impressive & consistent growth”.

With more than 300 customers globally, and more than 50 banks and 150 plus Fund and Portfolio Managers in 25 countries already using MoneyWare® for their Wealth and Private Banking Businesses, EbixCash solutions across lending, wealth, and asset management have continued to charter new territory each year in terms of new wins, with clients in more than 44 countries now.

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence (www.ibsintelligence.com) is the definitive source of independent analysis and research for global FinTech markets. This research is driven by their independence, knowledge, and expertise aggregated over 27 years. IBS Intelligence has been selected by Thomson Reuters, S&P Capital IQ, and Bloomberg, the world’s leading research platforms – an endorsement of quality and depth of research.

About EbixCash Financial Technologies (EFT)

EbixCash’s Financial Technology Division has emerged as a leading technology player in the areas of lending, asset and wealth management, insurance, travel, and bus exchange technology. With leading financial institutions and banks across Europe, Middle East, ASEAN, UK, and India as clients, EFT has continued to grow its expanse. EFT’s powerful, scalable solutions enable digital clients to grow relationships, offer personalized service and increase revenues and assets under management. One of EFT’s key product MoneyWare®, covers the complete lifecycle of the Wealth and Asset Management business including, CRM, Portfolio & Revenue Management, Mobility, and Reporting.

EbixCash is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid and gift cards, utility payments, and software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges, and insurance in India and other markets. EbixCash’s "Phygital” strategy combines over 320,000 physical distribution outlets in India and ASEAN countries with an Omni-channel online digital platform. EbixCash ’s Forex operations have a leadership position in India with operations in 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19).

EbixCash’s inward remittance business is the clear market leader in India, processing approximately $5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19). Through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, EbixCash is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 200,000 agents, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients, processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year (pre-COVID-19). For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

About Ebix, Inc.

With 150 plus offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix develops and deploys a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. The Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange subsidiary is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid/gift cards, utility payments, software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges and insurance in India and other markets.

Ebix and its subsidiaries employ thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents.

