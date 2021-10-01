ECGC Will Work Efficiently Like Private Company, Says Corporation Chairman Senthilnathan

A day after Union Cabinet approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited (ECGC) through IPO, the Chairman and Managing Director of ECGC, Mr M Senthilnathan thanked the central government for extending its support and further hoped to complete the listing process by the end of the fiscal year 2023.

Speaking on it, Senthilnathan extended his gratitude towards the Centre for the capital infusion of Rs 4,400 to ECGC in the upcoming 5 years. It will help it in terms of efficiency and for the company would operate like a private one, he added. Furthermore, the company also hopes to complete the launch of the initial public offering by the last quarter of the financial year 2023.

"We thank Centre for support. Though we're a government company, we'll operate like a private company in terms of efficiency parameters not in terms of withdrawing support when the exporters face tough time", Senthilnathan said.

Central government approves listing of ECGC through the initial public offering

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the listing of the state-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd through an initial public offering on the stock exchanges. Confirming the same, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference and informed about the same.

He further added that the cabinet has approved an investment of Rs 4,400 crore in five years which will help in supporting the exporters as well as the banks.

Speaking on the distribution of the approved amount, he said that it will be dispersed in instalments and will thereby increase the capacity to underwrite risks of up to Rs 88,000 crores. Furthermore, it will also enable ECGC to issue covers for additional exports of Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

Union Minister Goyal further spoke on the opportunities that will be available. These opportunities include creating 59 lakh new jobs including 2.6 lakh in the formal sector and thereafter ECGC can be listed on stock exchanges by the end of the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited was established by the central government under the Companies Act in 1957 for promoting exports by providing credit insurance services to exporters against non-payment risks by overseas buyers due to commercial and political reasons.

