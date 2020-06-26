Economic COVID-19 Test Kit Named 'COROSURE' Developed By Indian Company

An affordable Covid-19 test kit from IIT Delhi will be produced by an NCR-based firm and is expected to be available by next week in June 2020. The large-scale kit manufacturing and assembly production of these kits will be done at a special unit set up for the same at Faridabad.

Talking to Republic Media Network, New Tech Device company's Jatin Goyal and Tushar Sethi said, "The company is among the 40 companies to have reached out to the institute after it got an approval from ICMR for the test based on a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay. According to them, the current testing methods available are "probe-based", while the one developed by IIT Delhi is a “probe-free” method, which reduces the testing cost without compromising on the accuracy and it is the most affordable real-time PCR testing Kits COROSURE for COVID-19 in India."

READ | MP Health Min Compares Indore's COVID Figure With Delhi, Mumbai, Says 'BJP Did Better Job'

"The CoroSure’ brand is available at about Rs 400 per piece. IIT-Delhi had received approval for this kit from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in April after test results suggested a 100% success rate. The final kit is already rolled out and we are anticipating 1 million kits by next month," Chairman, K C Sharma added.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: International Flights Banned Till July 15; Cases At 490,401

"We are delighted to be partnering with IIT Delhi for the project. Using their unique technology and our expertise in reagent and kit-making, we will ensure an accurate, affordable, Make-in-India kit for the diagnosis of Sars-CoV2. Availability of locally made and cost-effective testing kits will help Nation to increase testing, which is key in the effective management of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic," they added.

READ | Indian Army Medical Teams To Treat COVID Patients At Delhi Railway Station

READ | Fact Check: Has The Centre Called In The Army To Manage COVID-19 Facilities In Delhi?