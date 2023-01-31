Economic Survey 2023 In Numbers: GDP To Grow At 6-6.8%; Everything You Need To Know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2022-2023 on Tuesday, January 31 in Parliament, a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget. The survey includes the state of India’s economy in the current financial year i.e. 2022-2023. Notably, India’s GDP had grown 8.7% in the previous financial year.

The Economic Survey for 2022-2023 projects India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6-6.8% for the fiscal year 2023-24. The Reserve Bank of India has forecast a 6.8% growth in FY23 while the World Bank has pegged it at 6.9%.

Economic Survey 2023 in Numbers:

India poised to grow at 6-6.8 in FY 2023-24 The economy is set to grow at 7% in the year ending March 2023 RBI projects Inflation at 6.8% in FY2023 Credit growth to MSMEs at 30.5% in Jan-Nov 2022 Growth driven by increase in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) which was remarkably increased by 63.4 percent in the first eight months of FY2023. The credit growth to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6 per cent, on average during Jan-Nov 2022, supported by the extended Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the Union government. The survey projects a baseline GDP growth of 11 per cent in nominal terms and 6.5 per cent in real terms in FY24. The return of migrant workers to construction activities helped the housing market witness a significant decline in inventory overhang to 33 months in Q3 of FY23 from 42 months last year. According to the survey, India is the world's third-largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth-largest in terms of the exchange rate. India's foreign exchange reserves are comfortable and external debt is low. The surge in growth of exports in FY22 and the first half of FY23 induced a shift in the gears of the production process from mild acceleration to cruise mode. Private consumption rebounding as a percentage of GDP stood at 58.4 percent in Q2 of FY23, the highest among the second quarters of all the years since 2013-14. Survey notes WTO's lower forecast for World GDP growth to 1.0% in 2023

According to the Economic Survey, the nation's economic growth in FY23 has been primarily led by private consumption and capital formation and they have helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund.

According to the survey, the upside to India’s growth outlook arises from: