Economic Survey Presents Comprehensive Analysis Of India's Growth Trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.

Modi tweeted, "The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors."

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey said.

