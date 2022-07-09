ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Amnesty India, Trust In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a prosecution complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others in a money laundering case, the agency said.

The prosecution complaint or chargesheet has been filed before the court of Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, against AIIPL, IAIT and others. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed under PMLA sections, the court has issued summons to all accused.

The ED registered a money laundering case on the basis of a CBI FIR against the accused. The CBI had booked AIIPL and others for alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act, 2010 and IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The ED said, during "2011-12, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) had been granted permission under the FCRA, 2010 for receiving foreign contribution from Amnesty International, UK".

"The permission/registration has been subsequently revoked to this entity on the basis of adverse inputs received," it added.

Later, two news entities, AIIPL and IAIT were formed in 2013-14 and 2012-12 respectively to skip FCRA route and received forex in the guise of FDI and service export.

This new method to receive money was adopted after the central government revoked AIIFT's FCRA licence. Amnesty entities in India received Rs 51.72 crore from Amnesty International, UK, the ED alleged.

“AIIPL and others have committed scheduled offence by claiming to be carrying out 'civil Society work', however receiving forex in a profit-making company, thereby misusing the FDI, which to amply proved by the absence of any details and documents relating to exports made and layering of remittances received by AIIPL, a company into IAIT, a charitable Trust,” the ED said.

ED issues FEMA penalty notices of Rs 51.72 cr to Amnesty India, Rs 10 cr to Aakar Patel

This development comes a day after a FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore on Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd and its former head Aakar Patel respectively by Enforcement Directorate.

Patel had said they will challenge the federal agency's action undertaken under FEMA in court.