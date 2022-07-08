A Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) penalty of Rs 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore have been imposed against Amnesty India International Private Limited (AIIPL) and its former head Aakar Patel respectively and a Show Cause Notice (SCN) in this regard has been issued to them, the Enforcement Directorate said.

ED issues FEMA penalty notices of Rs 51.72 cr to Amnesty India, Rs 10 cr to Aakar Patel

"The Adjudicating Authority of ED has adjudicated an SCN issued to M/s Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd.(AIIPL) and its CEO Shri Aakar Patel for contravention of the provisions of FEMA and imposed penalty of Rs. 51.72 Crore and Rs 10 Crore respectively," the ED tweeted.

The federal agency said it initiated action against Patel and AIIPL on the basis of information Amnesty International, UK has been remitting a massive amount of foreign contribution through its entities (non-FCRA firms) in India following Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route, to evade FCRA while expanding its NGO activities in India.

This development comes despite the refusal of prior registration to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and other trusts under FCRA by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it said.

The ED said the SCN of penalty was issued as the funds acquired "violated" provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED's investigation is based on an FIR registered by CBI in 2019 against Amnesty India International Private Limited for violations under FCRA, 2010. It was stated that AIIPL was granted permission under FCR in FY 2011-12 for receiving foreign contributions. However, it was cancelled later. The ED alleged that Amnesty India used commercial methods like FDI, service contact and others through automatic route and received Rs 36 crore remittance from UK-based entities in the form of FDI without MHA's approval.

(With PTI inputs)