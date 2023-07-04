ED Questions Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani On Multiple Violations Of FEMA: Full Details

Tina Ambani, the veteran Bollywood actress and wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged foreign exchange rules violation case on Tuesday, July 4.

The development came a day after her husband appeared before the federal agency to record his statement in connection with a case registered under appropriate sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Ambani appeared before the agency in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case. Industrialist Ambani and his wife Tina have been summoned again for a similar round of questioning later this week.

The statements of the couple were recorded over the alleged holding of undisclosed assets abroad, sources told Republic. There have also been reports of the alleged movement of funds. However, the official details of the case are yet to be ascertained.

Media reports suggest that the latest round of investigations are also linked to the Pandora Papers case which involved disclosure of offshore investments and assets.

Why is ED probing Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani

Ambani and his wife are currently being investigated by the ED for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with offshore investments and assets. The probe is reportedly related to the Pandora Papers case of 2021.

The Pandora Papers revealed offshore financial dealings and use of tax havens involving various world leaders, politicians, and public officials in 91 countries.

Ambani, who filed for bankruptcy in a UK court in 2020 , is alleged to have 18 offshore companies in Jersey, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and Cyprus. These companies were established between 2007 and 2010, have reportedly borrowed and invested at least $1.3 billion.

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and linked movement of funds, PTI reported quoting sources.

Ambani's alleged links to some offshore companies based in Jersey, British Virgin Islands and Cyprus are under the probe scanner of the ED.

He had been questioned by the agency in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Anil Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.