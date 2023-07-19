ED Registers Fresh Case Against Jet Airways Promoters; Searches On In Mumbai And Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a fresh case against erstwhile airlines Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with a money laundering case. The searches were conducted against him at 8 locations in Mumbai and New Delhi on Wednesday, official sources said. The probe is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money-laundering case stems from a recent FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud at the Canara Bank. Following this, CBI, in May this year carried out searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai.

Earlier, the ED had registered an FIR against founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal in an alleged money laundering case. The central probe agency's ECIR was based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by police against Goyals for alleged cheating and forgery on a complaint filed by Akbar Travels. The travel agency had alleged that it suffered a loss of over Rs 46 crore after the airline cancelled flight operations in October 2018.

However, the Bombay High Court later quashed the case lodged by the ED against Goyals on the basis of a Maharashtra Police FIR to probe charges of cheating and forgery on a complaint from Akbar Travels.

Jet Airways was grounded on April 17, 2019, due to a liquidity crisis. The airline, which shuttered operations saw its loss widen to Rs 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019.

Jet Airways set to restart flight operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this year gave approval to Jet Airways to resume flight operations by granting the airline the air operator certificate (AOC). The company had earlier received security clearance from the central government after clearing certain proposed changes in the management control and shareholding pattern.

The current promoter of Jet Airways is the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The airline ceased operations in its previous avatar in 2019 when owned by Naresh Goyal, and operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.