ED Summons Xiaomi's Global VP In Forex Violation Case Probe; Third Call By Central Agency

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Xiaomi's Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain to appear before the financial investigation agency on Wednesday. Jain, who was also Xiaomi's former Managing Director of its India operations, has been asked to appear in front of the investigators of ED in its probe to ensure whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal agency that is responsible for enforcing economic laws and investigating economic crimes in India has been probing Chinese company Xiaomi since February. ED initiated the inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and discovered evidence of remittances involving a substantial amount.

According to officials, it is the third summon issued to him after he failed to appear for the earlier summons. They further added that Jain has been asked to appear at the Bengaluru office of the agency on Wednesday. ED has summoned Jain as he was Xiaomi's former managing director of India operations, which means he may be aware of the company's activities and large sums being transferred outside India.

Xiaomi slapped with Rs 653 crore notice

Earlier, Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's India unit was slapped with a Rs 653 crore notice for alleged evasion of import duty. According to the officials, Xiaomi was bypassing customs duty by way of undervaluation, and an investigation was initiated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers.

"After completion of the investigation by the DRI, three show-cause notices have been issued to M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited for demand and recovery of duty amounting to Rs 653 crore for the period 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2020, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

During the inquiry, the DRI conducted searches at Xiaomi India's offices, which resulted in the discovery of documents indicating that Xiaomi India was obligated to pay royalty and licence fees to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd.

It was also discovered during the investigation that the "royalty and licence fee" paid by Xiaomi India to Qualcomm USA and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd., China (a Xiaomi India related party) were not included in the transaction value of the goods imported by Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers.

Xiaomi India evaded Customs duty as the beneficial owner of such imported mobile phones, parts, and components by not including "royalty and licence fee" in the transaction value, according to the Finance Ministry.