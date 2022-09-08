ED Transfers Attached Assets Worth Rs 8,441 Crore Of Mallya, Nirav Modi To Duped PSBs

In a massive move by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the bank fraud case, the central agency has transferred attached assets worth over Rs 8,441 crore to Public Sector Banks (PSBs) who suffered losses due to the bank fraud committed by fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Notably, the accused three alleged defrauded PSBs by siphoning funds to their companions which resulted in a total loss of Rs 22,585 crores to the PSBs. As of now, about RS 23,000 crore has been refunded to the Public Sector Banks by selling the properties of the accused whose assets were attached by the ED.

It is pertinent to mention that the ED has already attached the assets worth thousands of crores of fugitives-- Vijay, Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the bank fraud case. Earlier in July, the central agency attached the movable properties of fugitive Nirav Modi worth Rs 253.62 crore. The ED had attached gold, jewellery and bank balance as proceeds of crime in the case of Nirav Modi and a group of companies in Hong Kong making the total attached and/or seized assets tally in the case stand at Rs. 2650.07 Cr in July.

In addition to this, the central agency seized about Rs 18,000 crores in money laundering cases relating to Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, the Centre informed the Supreme Court in February. Notably, the three fugitives face charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the bank fraud case.

Charges against economic offenders

Liquor baron and former MP of the Rajya Sabha Vijay Mallya, currently in London faces charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the Rs 9000 crores borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. A consortium of 11 banks that gave Mallya loans, led by State Bank of India (SBI) had estimated a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to Mallya's bad loans and sought restoration of his properties seized by the ED.

Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extent of Rs 13,578 crore. Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Mehul Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking.