Edtech Co Veranda Learning IPO Next Week; Know Issue Size, Price Band And Other Details

Veranda Learning Solutions, an edtech company, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) next week on March 29, which will close on March 31. The price band of the issue is fixed at 130-137 per share. The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) says, 10% of the issue will be open to retail investors. The edtech company will use the funds to repay borrowers; pay back for the Edureka acquisition and in growth initiatives.

IPO Price band

The price band will be in the range of 130-137 per share. Before filing the DRHP, Veranda Learning raised Rs 40 crore by issuing 30.8 lakh equity shares through a private placement.

Reserved portions for the Veranda Learning IPO

As per the DRHP, 75% of the total offer is reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for the non-institutional bidders and the rest 10% for the retail investors. The Price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2021 is negative. The investors can bid for 100 equity shares and subsequently in multiples of 100 shares. The promoters of the company are Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh.

IPO Rationale

The funds raised through the IPO will repay borrowings upto Rs 60 crore. The company will spend Rs 25.19 crore towards payment for the acquisition of Edureka and about Rs 50 crore for expansion initiatives.

Veranda Learning IPO: Financials

For the six-month period ended September 2021, Veranda recorded a loss of Rs 18.27 crore on revenue of Rs 15.46 crore and in the year FY21, the loss was at Rs 8.28 crore on revenue of Rs 2.54 crore.

About the company

Veranda Learning Solutions provides integrated educational solutions in most of the formats - online, offline, hybrid, offline blended formats to users across genres: students, professionals, employees, through four subsidiaries, Veranda Race Learning Solutions, Veranda XL Learning Solutions, Veranda IAS Learning Solutions, and Brain4ce Education Solutions (Edureka). As on December 31, 2021, the company has enrolled 42,667 students and professionals for various courses. Systematix Corporate Services is the book running lead manager to the issue.

In the B2C space, Veranda offers short-term, long-term courses for Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, banking, insurance, railways and chartered accountancy. In the B2B category, the company offers short-term learning courses, long-term courses and other corporate learning courses.

