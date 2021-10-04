Edtech Decacorn Byju's Raises Rs 2,200 Crore In Funding; Valued At $18 Billion

Edu-tech company Byju's has raised more than Rs 2,200 crore in its latest round of funding as investors have shown belief in the Indian unicorn. New York-based Oxshott Venture Fund, XN Exponent Holding, Edelweiss, IIFL, Verition Master Fund and others participated in the funding round.

At a share price of Rs 2,85,062, Byju's issued a little over 77,174 shares to these investors. Of the total shares, Oxshott alone got its hand on over 40,000 shares. With the latest funding round valuing it at $18 billion, Byju's has become India's most valuable unicorn, surpassing Paytm's $16 billion valuation.

Formally called, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, Byju's has prominent investors including Naspers Ltd, Mark Zuckerberg's Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, Silver Lake Management, and Tiger Global Management.

The company in a document said that it will utilise the funds for business expansion and to meet the working capital requirements. Headquartered in Bangalore, Byju's is on an acquisition spree. Some of its largest acquisitions include Aakash, Great Learning Tynker and Osmo.

In July, Byju's had acquired Epic, a US-based online reading platform, for a staggering $500 million deal. “Our partnership with Epic will enable us to create engaging and interactive reading and learning experiences for children globally. Our mission is to fuel curiosity and make students fall in love with learning. Knowing that Epic and its products are rooted in the same mission, it was a natural fit," Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s, had said.

Byju's to launch IPO next yet

The ed-tech startup is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next year. Led by former teacher Byju Ranebdran, Byju's may file its IPO documents in the second quarter of 2022. The IPO plans have been accelerated due to recent growth in the online ed-tech sector. During the pandemic, the education company added around 45 million students to its platform.

About Byju's

Byju's is an ed-tech platform available on the Play Store, App Store and web which students of classes 4 to 10 can subscribe for "personalised online tutoring with the unique two-teacher model." The platform also prepares students for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. It has also specially crafted programs for classes LKG to 3. The teaching content is delivered in various forms such as exercises, quizzes, visualizations and much more than theoretical knowledge.