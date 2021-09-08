Edtech Startup Leap Raises $55 Million Led By Owl Ventures & Harvard Management Company

Leap, that is one of the biggest study abroad platforms for Indian students and operates LeapScholar and LeapFinance, has raised $55 million in funding rounds from several investors. The Series C funding was led by Owl Ventures. Harvard Management Company, and Jungle Ventures including Sequoia Capital India that also took part in the round.

In a tweet, Leap co-founder Arnav Kumar said that he is excited to welcome Owl Ventures and Harvard Endowment funds as partners along with early backers Jungle Ventures and Sequoia India.

"Can’t imagine better partners/= force multipliers as we reimagine global education access. Lots to be happy, grateful & excited about! But the 'X' factor is the special team we have at Leap. Everyone here punches above their weight," Kumar said.

Can’t imagine better partners/ force multipliers as we reimagine global education access



Lots to be happy, grateful & excited about!



But the 'X' factor is the special team we have at Leap



Everyone here punches above their weight

say hi if our work & people excite you — arnav (@arnav_kumar) September 8, 2021

'We will continue to expand'

In a statement, Leap co-founder said that in the last 12 months, they have identified and filled gaps in the journey of students who want to study abroad by offering guidance, accurate information, financing and career support.

"Our ‘community and content’ approach has allowed rapid scaling to millions of users across geographies and product lines. We will continue to expand our programme coverage and build new product lines to offer delightful experiences to international students across the globe," it added.

Amit Patel, Managing Director of Owl Ventures, said that Leap is offering a one-stop solution to students who want to study overseas.

About Leap

Leap is a parent firm of LeapScholar, that helps students to find the right colleges and LeapFinance which offers collateral-free education loans. The company said that they will use the generated funds to issue international student credit cards. It also plans to extend its markets to Southeast Asia and MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) regions.

The platform claims to have assisted more than 60,000 students with foreign education in 2020. It aims to serve more than 1.5 lakh students this year. "From profile evaluation, shortlisting colleges, to sending applications and getting your student visa, we take care of everything. We provide the best guidance to ensure admits to every student who signs up with us!" according to its website.

Image Credit: @Arnav_Kumar-Twitter