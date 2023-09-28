EFC India Eyes Expansion To 60,000 Seats, Explores Funding Avenues

Co-working company EFC India, on Thursday announced its plan to explore various avenues for raising capital to support its expansion plans, aiming to increase its seating capacity to 60,000 by the end of this fiscal year. The firm recently secured approximately 5 lakh square feet of office space in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Umeash Sahhaaii, founder and CEO, EFC Ltd, stated, "We plan to elevate our current seating capacity from over 25,000 seats to nearly 60,000 by the end of this fiscal year. We are considering several options, including Follow-on Public Offers (FPOs), to secure the necessary funds for these expansions. However, I cannot disclose the exact amount of funding at this time."

EFC recently concluded a fundraising round, raising Rs 90 crore through a preferential issue to support its future growth.

Company's evolution

EFC, which began operations in 2012, operates in the office infrastructure, co-working space, and office design sectors. The company became listed on the BSE through a reverse merger in the previous fiscal year. The co-working spaces offered by the company are branded as Sprint, while the EFC brand represents its managed workspaces division.

Sahhaaii mentioned, "Our company has experienced significant growth in recent years, with revenues increasing from approximately Rs 12 crore in FY19 to Rs 104 crore in FY23, even without external financial assistance, and despite the temporary disruptions caused by COVID-19."

In Q1 FY24, EFC reported consolidated total revenues of Rs 57.04 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.17 crore.

Revenue generation strategy

He added, "We generate 95 per cent of our revenues through rental income, employing an anchor concept where one or two major clients occupy 80 per cent of the facility under agreements spanning 3-5 years, with the remaining 20 per cent made available to smaller clients, including co-working spaces."

EFC currently operates more than 36 centres with a total area of over 1.5 million square feet and over 25,000 seats across eight cities in seven states, including Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to a report titled 'India Office Market - Changing Winds' recently released by real estate consultant Colliers India, it is estimated that the gross leasing of office space in the six major cities will reach 40-45 million square feet in the 2023 calendar year, down from 50.3 million square feet in the previous year.

In the first half of this year, the gross leasing of office space reached 24.7 million square feet, with expectations of lower demand in the second half, ranging from 15.3-20.3 million square feet compared to the first half.

(With PTI Inputs)