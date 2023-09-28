Eid-e-Milad: Is Stock Market Open For Trading Today? Check Details Of NSE Notification

Stock market on Eid-e-Milad

The Indian stock market will be open on Thursday, despite the festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. However, the settlement holiday on September 28 has been changed to September 29, as per a notification by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This means that the credits made from the equity segment through intraday trading on September 28 will not be visible on the account balance on September 29. The trades made in NFO, BFO, currency, and commodity derivatives on September 28 will also not be visible on the account balance on September 29.