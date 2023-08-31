Eight Core Industries' Combined Index Records 8% Growth In July 2023

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for July 2023 rose 8 per cent (provisional) compared to the same period in 2022. The increase can be attributed to the heightened production across various sectors, including coal, steel, natural gas, cement, electricity, refinery products, fertilisers, and crude oil, during the corresponding months. The ICI serves as a gauge for evaluating both collective and individual performance within eight core industries, encompassing coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity. Collectively, these industries represent 40.27 per cent of the items featured in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal production

Coal production exhibited a substantial expansion of 14.9 per cent in July 2023, contributing significantly to a cumulative index growth of 10.1 per cent during April to July 2023–24 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Crude oil production

Crude oil production witnessed a moderate growth of 2.1 per cent in July 2023, though the cumulative index for April to July 2023-24 declined by 1 per cent in contrast to the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Natural gas production

Natural gas production registered a noteworthy growth of 8.9 per cent in July 2023, leading to a cumulative index increase of 2.3 per cent during April to July 2023-24 over the equivalent period in the previous year.

Petroleum refinery

In petroleum refinery products, a growth of 3.6 per cent was observed in July 2023, contributing to a 2.3 per cent upsurge in the cumulative index for April to July 2023-24, compared to the previous year's comparable period.

Fertiliser production

Fertiliser production recorded a growth of 3.3 per cent in July 2023, resulting in a notable cumulative index escalation of 9.1 per cent for the period of April to July 2023–24, when contrasted with the corresponding period in the prior year.

Steel production

Steel production showcased a robust growth of 13.5 per cent in July 2023, which translated into a substantial cumulative index rise of 15.3 per cent from April to July 2023–24, as compared to the previous year's equivalent period.

Cement production

Cement production posted a commendable growth of 7.1 per cent in July 2023, contributing to an overall cumulative index increase of 11.2 per cent from April to July 2023–24 in comparison to the prior year's comparable period.

Electricity generation

Electricity generation displayed a growth of 6.9 per cent in July 2023, with the cumulative index for April to July 2023–24 exhibiting a 2.7 per cent upswing over the corresponding period in the previous year.

The Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2023 has been revised to 4.6 per cent from the provisional level of 3.5 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to July 2023-24 was reported at 6.4 per cent (provisional) compared to the same period of the previous year. These figures underscore the significant contribution of these core industries to the nation's industrial landscape by portraying their performance and growth trajectories.