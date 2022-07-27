Eknath Shinde Visits Ratan Tata At His Residence; Receives Warm Wishes On Being Elected CM

Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, July 27 morning, met with the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata at the latter's residence. Although the exact reason behind the meeting between the two personalities was not revealed, CM Eknath Shinde said that he visited the Tata group Chairman Emeritus as a goodwill gesture.

Taking to his Twitter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he met Ratan Tata at his residence in Mumbai's Colaba. CM Shinde also said that the Tata group's chief congratulated him on becoming the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "Ratan Tata heartily congratulated me on being elected as Chief Minister and wished me the best for my career as Chief Minister," CM Eknath Shinde tweeted.

After his meeting, CM Shinde spoke to the reporters and said that he visited Ratan Tata to inquire about the latter's health. When he was asked about the decisions taken in his Tuesday meeting, CM Shinde said that the works which were approved in haste under the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government were stalled as of now. Adding further he said that there is no suspension of essential works and no public development work will be cancelled due to a change of government.

CM Shinde greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, wished Uddhav Thackeray a happy 62nd birthday. The Chief Minister in his message refrained from referring to Thackeray as the Shiv Sena president.

Notably, Shinde revolted against the party leadership last month along with 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents, which resulted in the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Shinde said, "Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May they have a long and healthy life, pray at the feet of Mother Jagdamba."

महाराष्ट्राचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री माननीय श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांना वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. त्यांना निरोगी दीर्घायुष्य लाभो हीच आई जगदंबेच्या चरणी प्रार्थना.... — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on July 20, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with CM Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.