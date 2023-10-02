ELCINA Advocates PLI Scheme For Non-semiconductor Sectors

PLI scheme for non-semiconductor components: ELCINA, the electronics industry body, has urged the government to introduce a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme specifically tailored for the non-semiconductor or computer chip sector, which heavily relies on imports, according to a senior official from the organisation.

The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) report revealed that the total electronic component market in the country was estimated to be around $39 billion. Alarming in this estimation is the fact that 68 per cent of this requirement was met through imports during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Speaking at the 48th ELCINA Award Ceremony, Atul B Lall, the new President of the organisation and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, said that while the government's scheme for devices has been notably successful, there is an urgent need to extend similar incentives to the semiconductor sector. Lall stressed the importance of government intervention to foster growth in the non-semiconductor component sector.

"Our humble submission and perseverance are going to be to do the same for the non-semiconductor component sector also. For which we request the government's intervention," said Lall.

Necessity for separate PLI scheme for non-semiconductor components

ELCINA highlighted that electronic components primarily cater to mobile phones, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and computer hardware, collectively constituting about 85 per cent of the demand in India. Strategic electronics and the lighting industry contribute to the rest of the market, and sectors such as mobile phones, industrial electronics (driven by the rise of electric vehicles), and strategic electronics are expected to experience substantial growth in the near future.

Lall noted the necessity for a separate PLI scheme for non-semiconductor components, emphasising the diverse financial market for these components. He stressed the need for sector-specific treatment, rejecting a one-size-fits-all approach. Lall reiterated ELCINA's intent to approach the government to advocate for specialised intervention.

Drawing parallels with successful cases like Apple in the mobile devices segment and the transformative impact of Maruti Suzuki in the auto-revolution in India, Lall emphasised the need for significant investments in the non-semiconductor space to drive growth.

The government has previously introduced the "Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors" (SPECS) to support domestic manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors and strengthen the country's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Subsequently, the government announced the India Semicon Programme, offering incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore to attract investment in the computer chip segment. As part of this program, US-based computer memory chip maker Micron has already commenced building its assembly and test plant in Gujarat, with two more large proposals in the pipeline.

(With PTI inputs)