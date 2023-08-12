Electric Scooters Under Rs 1.5 Lakh; Here's What You Can Choose From

Electric scooters under Rs 1.50 lakh like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and Hero Vida are standout options in the segment. Here's all you need to know before you make your decision.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro | Image Credit: Ola Electric

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is available in three matte (Anthracite Grey, Matte Black, and Midnight Blue) and eight glossy colours (Gerua, Coral Red, Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint). It comes in a single variant priced at Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom, including FAME-2 subsidy).

Features of the Ola S1 Pro include an all-LED lighting setup, a 36-litre boot space, a seven-inch TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE connectivity. It offers a Hyper Mode for improved acceleration, cruise control, regenerative braking in three levels, hill hold, Hypercharging, and reverse mode. Additional features comprise 10W high-fidelity speakers, phone-free navigation, parking lights, key sharing, and various riding modes.

Ola S1 Pro | Image Credit: Ola Electric

The scooter is powered by a frame-mounted motor that produces 8.5 kW of peak power and 58 Nm of peak torque. It can reach a top speed of 116 kmph and accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The 4 kWh battery offers a True Range of up to 170 km in Eco Mode, while the ARAI range is claimed at 181km.

In terms of suspension and brakes, the Ola S1 Pro features a single-arm fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It comes with a 220 mm front disc brake and a 180 mm rear disc with CBS. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Weighing 125kg (kerb), it has a 792mm-tall seat and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X | Image Credit: Ather

The Ather 450X electric scooter offers two variants, each featuring a quad-core Snapdragon processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage. The standard variant comes with a grayscale, capacitive 7-inch touchscreen console rated IP65. Both variants run on an AOSP-based OS.

The Pro Pack add-on for the scooter enhances its features with a coloured screen, adaptive brightness, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity for alerts and music controls, Google Maps navigation, multiple themes, night mode, auto-off turn indicators, Guide-me-home light, document storage, OTA software updates, location tracking, trip planner, fast charging, Auto-Hold (hill-hold control), and five ride modes. An optional tyre pressure monitoring system is also available.

Ather charging grid | Image Credit: Ather

In terms of pricing, the Ather 450X Standard variant is priced at Rs 98,079, while the 450X with the Pro Pack add-on costs Rs 1,28,443 (ex-showroom, including subsidies).

The Ather 450X reaches a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It utilises a belt final drive and is equipped with a 3.7 kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery. The Pro-Pack variant charges fully in 5 hours and 40 minutes, while the standard variant takes 15 hours and 20 minutes using a home charger. It features front and rear disc brakes, 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, a hybrid steel-aluminium chassis, telescopic front fork suspension, and a rear monoshock.

Hero Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus

Hero Vida charging | Image Credit: Hero

The Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro e-scooters are priced at Rs 1,28,000 and Rs 1,39,000 (ex-showroom Delhi, including Fame II subsidy), respectively. Booking options include online and at Vida Experience Centres for a token payment of Rs 2,499, with the option to purchase through Flipkart as well.

The Hero Vida V1 offers a 7-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen, keyless access, and switch cubes for easy function toggling. The electronics have an IP65 rating. Riding modes encompass Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom. Turn-by-turn navigation, digital document storage, in-app performance customization, and over-the-air software upgrades are included.

Hero Vida | Image Credit: Vida

In terms of battery and motor, both scooters feature IP67-rated battery packs. The V1 Pro boasts a larger 3.94 kWh battery, while the V1 Plus is equipped with a 3.44 kWh unit. As a result, the IDC range for the models stands at 165km and 143 km, respectively. The V1's removable battery offers fast charging in less than 65 minutes (zero to 80 per cent).

Performance-wise, both variants feature an IP68-rated motor capable of a claimed top speed of 80 kmph. The V1 Pro achieves a quicker zero to 40 kmph sprint time of 3.2 seconds, with the V1 Plus closely following at 3.4 seconds.

The Hero Vida V1 is constructed on an underbone frame linked to a telescopic fork and a single rear shock absorber. Braking is managed by a front disc and a rear drum. Both the front and rear ride on 12-inch alloy wheels, with a 90/90-section tyre on the front and a 100/80 unit on the rear.