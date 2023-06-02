Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Would Need 13 Million Square Feet Of Land By 2030: CBRE

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, commercial real estate services and investment firm, in a report titled “Electric Vehicles in India: New Wheels on the Roads" stated that the four and two-wheeler electric vehicle market as well as its corresponding manufacturing facility in India will need an area of around 13 million square feet by 2030.

The finding has been based on India's rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The report comes at a time when the country has pledged to take a complete carbon neutral approach by phasing out all its high-emission vehicles and replacing them with more sustainable advanced electric vehicles. Various governemnt policies for faster adoption of EVs have provided an impetus and incentive for investments in the Indian EV manufacturing area from domestic and global investors.

What does CBRE report on India's EV adoption reveal?

The report gives a clear picture of the needs in terms of EV expansion process. The EV battery manufacturing facilities, claimed to be the backbone of the industry, will require 2,400 acres of land by 2030.

The requirement also takes into consideration the production capacity of approximately 4 million four-wheeler EVs and 23 million two-wheeler EVs by 2030. At present, the EV manufacturers in India prefer and rely on built-to-suit (BTS) and leased facilities. This process has been mainly followed to take advantage of the relaxation in capital deployment, lease term flexibility, speed to market, and location advantages.

Whereas, on the contrary, owning an indigenous facility will give more scope for customisation, saving monthly rents and providing a better prospect for land price appreciation, CBRE report said

The states have also actively contributed to the sector; in the period between 2020 and 2023, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu led the EV investments with a 15 per cent share each of the cumulative $28.8 billion investments. Whereas Karnataka accounts for 11 per cent, Gujarat 8 per cent and UP and Telangana 7 per cent each.

Key investment announcements in the EV sector during Q1 2023 are mentioned below:

Maharashtra: Gogoro Belrise Industries announced an investment of about $2.5 billion for a charging infrastructure manufacturing facility.

Tamil Nadu: Ola Electric announced an investment of about $0.9 billion for a battery manufacturing facility.

Uttar Pradesh: Tauschen E-mobility announced an investment of about $0.2 billion for an EV manufacturing facility.

In addition to that, EV manufacturers and e-mobility startups are focusing more on the primary automotive clusters in India. In 2022, three states have dominated the entire Indian market in EV sales, accounting for 38 per cent of the total EV sales. This included Uttar Pradesh, which took the lead with 16 per cent followed by Maharashtra with 13 per cent and Karnataka with 9 per cent.

So far this year, industry players have announced to invest $6.2 billion in EV industry. Last year, investment worth $17.1 billion were made in the EV industry, which was almost 287 per cent higher compared to 2021. The investments recorded in the same period were driven mostly by the EV component manufacturers, followed by EV manufacturers and EV fleet providers. The report further predicts that the EV market is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent between 2021 and 2030, with sales surpassing 17 million units by 2030.

"As we look ahead, the intersection of real estate and the EV sector presents exciting opportunities and challenges. The rapid growth in EV manufacturing is set to revolutionise the automotive industry, and it will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the real estate market. By 2030, we anticipate a surge in demand for real estate, with a requirement of 13 mn. sq. ft. dedicated to EV manufacturing facilities alone. The cumulative investment value in EVs over the last three years demonstrates the immense financial commitment and confidence placed in this sector. This investment not only signifies the financial potential of EVs but also underscores the transformative power they hold in shaping the future of mobility,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

What should be the real estate strategy?

As per the report, the entire infrastructure reform will be based on industrial parks, standalone manufacturing facilities, and different warehouse operations, which would facilitate the market's ability to meet and act accordingly with the rising demand. The supply chain factors will also be governed by focusing more on multi-sourcing and friend shoring strategies and partnering with third-party logistics players to improve supply chain networks.

This will further be operated by transportation nodes, asset enhancements, new-age technologies, and maximising the use of government incentives, thereby boosting EV manufacturing capabilities. Setting up warehouses closer to the manufacturing hub, which would facilitate the storage of lithium-ion batteries, will be the key to warehouse operations that would ensure operational efficiency too.