Elevated Inflationary Pressure Warrants Greater Vigilance By Centre, RBI: Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry in its July Monthly Economic Review report has said that inflationary pressures are likely to remain elevated for coming months due to regional uncertainties and domestic disruptions warranting greater vigilance by government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Inflationary pressures have re-emerged, driven primarily by global disruptions, along with domestic factors. Headline CPI inflation spiked to 7.4 per cent in July 2023, with specific food commodities mainly driving the increase, while core inflation stayed at a 39-month low,” Finance Ministry said.

In response to the developments in retail inflation and prices, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cautioned that the spike in food prices may lead to an increase in retail headline inflation in the near term, emphasising that these prices are expected to correct in the coming months. In this context, the committee decided to keep policy rates unchanged and remained focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, Finance Ministry report said.

The report said that the price pressure in food items is expected to be transitory, as evident in the steady performance of the agriculture sector, along with fresh arrivals in the market.

“The agricultural sector is picking up momentum with significant advancement in monsoon and kharif sowing. The procurement of wheat and rice has been progressing well, increasing the buffer stock levels of food grains to ensure food security in the country,” the report said.



Highlighting the steps taken by government to restrain food inflation Finance Ministry said that inflation is likely to subside soon.

"The government has already taken pre-emptive measures to restrain food inflation which, along with the arrival of fresh stock, is likely to subside price pressure in the market soon. The external sector requires a closer watch to strengthen merchandise export growth in the face of slowing global demand. Services exports continue to do well and are likely to continue doing so as the preference for remote working remains unabated, typically manifested in the proliferation of Global Capability Centres," Finance Ministry report added.

