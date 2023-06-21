Elon Musk Makes Big Announcement On Tesla's Future In India After Meeting PM Modi | WATCH

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the New York Palace Hotel where the latter is staying during the first leg of his visit to the United States of America (USA). Speaking to Republic post his meeting, the tech billionaire opened up about Tesla's potential entry into the Indian market segment, something that has been highly anticipated for a few years now.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," the CEO of the electric automobile manufacturer makes the big announcement while expressing his gratitude towards PM Modi for his support.

Elon Musk went on to say that he was hopeful that there would be something to announce "in the not-so-distant future" while saying that "we don't want to jump the gun on an announcement."

When asked if he would be looking to invest in India anytime soon, Musk said, "It's quite likely that there will be a significant investment and relationship with India in the future." He also revealed that he was looking forward to a visit to India next year after an "excellent conversation" with PM Modi.

'I am a fan of Modi': Musk

Reflecting on his meeting with PM Modi, Musk said, “He (PM Modi) really cares about India, because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India which is something that we intend to do.”

Musk described his meeting with PM Modi as “fantastic” and looked back on his relationship with him when he visited the Tesla CEO’s factory in 2015.

“I am a fan of Modi,” quipped the tech mogul as he spoke about PM Modi’s initiative to support new companies in India that would provide an advantage to Indians.

Speaking about sustainable energy future investments in India, Musk highlighted India’s prowess in solar energy generation. Musk gave an insight into the importance of solar energy in the electric vehicle segment, declaring that it was also a low-cost exercise and hence would lead to a sustainable energy future.

Musk also highlighted his renowned Starlink internet satellite network saying he hoped to bring it to India as well. “I think it can be incredibly helpful for remote-rural villages where they have no access to the internet or internet is very expensive.” Notably, Starlink provides Ukraine with crucial internet services amidst its war with Russia.

Musk also said that PM Modi extended an invitation to him and that he is “tentatively planning to visit India again next year”.

Musk & Modi talk Tesla investment in India

According to a Reuters source, Musk held a "high-level meeting about India's economic potential" with PM Modi, where they discussed investment plans and future prospects. Last month, the leadership team of the American car manufacturer visited India and engaged in discussions with Indian government officials and Ministers regarding the establishment of a car manufacturing facility and the production of batteries within India.

“Tesla has very strong plans for India, including looking at manufacturing,” the source added.

In May, Musk expressed that Tesla is likely to choose a site for a new factory by the end of this year, emphasising that India is a captivating location for such a factory. American corporations, including Tesla and Apple, have observed a shrinking dependence on China as a manufacturing hub, especially considering the strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Tesla had put its plans to enter the Indian market on hold last year due to substantial import taxes. However, in recent weeks, the company has resumed discussions by sharing its manufacturing plans with Indian officials.