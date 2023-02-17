Elon Musk Shuts Down Two Twitter India Offices In Bid To Stabilise Finances: Report

Twitter Inc. shut two of its three offices in India, located in New Delhi and Mumbai, but continues to operate in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru. However, neither Elon Musk nor Twitter has confirmed the reports.

According to a report by Red Box India, Twitter has shut down the India offices with only three employees remaining in the social media giant’s India team, which includes the country lead and two others covering the north and east, and south and west regions.

Notably, Twitter announced massive layoffs (over 90%) across its India team on November last year, cutting jobs across all verticals, and in some cases - entire departments as a drive to stabilise Twitter's finances by late 2023, making it unclear how Twitter will fare in the fiercely competitive Indian market.

Twitter like a plane about to hit ground: Musk

Musk defending the layoffs had said “Twitter is like a plane about to hit the ground with its engines on fire.”

Since the $44 billion acquisition, Twitter has neglected to pay millions of dollars in rent for its headquarters in San Francisco and its offices in London, has been sued by numerous contractors for unpaid services, and has auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso makers to raise money.

Musk has also publicly discussed going bankrupt, citing a "massive drop" in revenue as a result of sponsors leaving because of uncertainty about Twitter's capacity to screen out objectionable content.

Significant bugs and outrages have also occurred on the platform, most recently earlier last month.