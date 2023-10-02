Elon Musk's X Corp Initiates Legal Action Against Atlas Exploration Over Unpaid Rent

Elon’s rental disputes: Elon Musk's X Corp, presently dealing with its own rental payment disputes, has filed a lawsuit against financial services company Atlas Exploration to recover over $713,500 in allegedly overdue rent and related fees arising from a sublease agreement for office space in San Francisco. Formerly known as Twitter, X Corp has taken legal action against Atlas Exploration, accusing them of breaching the terms of the contract.

Atlas, previously operating as Point Up Inc, positions itself as an "invite-only charge card" provider, granting members exclusive access to dining and travel experiences. The lawsuit stated that Atlas and X Corp had entered a sublease agreement for space located at 650 California Street in San Francisco's financial district back in April 2021. However, Atlas sought to terminate the sublease prematurely last year.

X Corp alleged that Atlas owed them over $340,263 for rent from September to November of the previous year. Additionally, X Corp accused Atlas of failing to fulfil its early termination fee obligations. Kevin Hill, an attorney who has represented Atlas in the matter, did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Friday.

Legal battles and outstanding invoices

Hill had previously contended in a letter to X Corp in April that the demand for rent for certain months last year was unfair, especially considering that Atlas had already made payments for its new office space.

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition in October last year, X Corp has been embroiled in a series of legal battles concerning unpaid rent and outstanding invoices. Notably, the landlord of X Corp's main office at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco sued X Corp for over $3.1 million in unpaid rent, a dispute which X Corp is contesting in court.

In another legal entanglement, Britain's Crown Estate, the entity managing the monarchy's property portfolio, filed claims against X Corp in January regarding alleged unpaid rent for its London headquarters.

Additionally, X Corp faces a multitude of employee lawsuits challenging terminations, unpaid severance, and other benefits. Jonathan Hawk, a lawyer for X Corp, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from X Corp also had no immediate comment.

