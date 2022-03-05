Emami acquires stake in nutrition company

Kolkata Mar 5 (PTI) Home-grown FMCG company Emami Limited on Saturday said that it has acquired 19 per cent equity stake in TruNativ F&B Private Limited, a nutrition company for an undisclosed amount.

A statement issued by Emami said TruNativ is a nutrition focused food and bevarage company. under the 'Tru Nativ' brand.

TruNativ is a D2C business and its products are sold through the website and e-commerce portals. There are plans to expand its footprint by selling through retail stores and supermarket, the statement said.

Emami director Harsh V Agarwal said there is a tremendous potential in the products of TruNativ and Emami is excited to enter this segment but the company disclose the amount paid by it.

"With health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment. TruNativ product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues. We are excited to enter this segment which is in line with our investment strategy and look forward to add meaningful value to the brand,” he said.

The nutrition company is dedicated towards empowering health and fitness enthusiasts with affordable and healthy food & beverage options, he said but did not disclose sales and other details. PTI DC BSM KK KK KK

