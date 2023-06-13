Emirates To Offer Premium Economy Class On Its Airbus A380 Flights To Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gulf carrier Emirates on Tuesday announced that it will offer premium economy class, offering more legroom, on its Airbus A380 flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 30.

The airline said it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from the two Indian airports -- Mumbai and Bengaluru, featuring the new premium economy seats.

Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates' Premium Economy seats on EK500/501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569, Emirates said in a statement.

"We are rolling out our much-awaited offering, premium economy, to our customers at two points in India -- Bengaluru and Mumbai -- which are served by our A380 aircraft," said Mohammed Sarhan, Vice President for India and Nepal at Emirates.

Emirates operates to and from nine destinations -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram -- in India. PTI IAS