Emissions From Tata Steel's Dutch Plant Reduce Life Expectancy, Study Shows

Individuals residing near Tata Steel's Dutch steelworks experience a reduction in life expectancy by 2.5 months compared to the national average in the Netherlands due to emissions from the plant, according to a report by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

The institute's research has highlighted that exposure to particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide from the plant increases the risk of lung cancer, with 4 per cent of new cases in the area attributed to these emissions. Additionally, the study indicates that 3 per cent of new cases of asthma in children are linked to the emissions.

This research represents the first comprehensive mapping of the significant health consequences associated with Tata Steel's emissions in the Netherlands.

In response to the findings, the Dutch government, which initiated the study, has expressed the need for improvements in living conditions around the plant located on the country's North Sea coast.

Tata Steel has acknowledged the concerns of the local population regarding the impact of its operations on their health. The company's spokesperson noted that while current emissions comply with legal limits, the steel factory anticipates further reducing emissions by the end of the year.

Stocks of Tata Steel settled 0.86 per cent lower at Rs 126.70 per share, when the market closed today, September 22, 2023, on BSE.

(With Reuters input)