EMS IPO Subscribed 3.71 Times On First Day Of Subscription

Share sale of EMS via initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.71 times by the end of first day of the issue. The IPO was subscribed 3.71 times as it received 4.00 crore bids for 1.07 crore shares on offer. EMS shares were in very high demand among the non-institutional investors (NII), which include high net worth individuals, as the portion set aside for them was booked 5.97 times.

Retail investors also participated in large numbers in the IPO as the pie set aside for them was booked 4.72 times. Portion set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), which include large investors like banks, mutual funds and foreign institutional investors was booked 9 per cent.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 146.24 crore and Offer for Sale up to 82,94,118 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is Rs 200-211 a share.

The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build sewerage and water treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities Limited is the manager to the offer.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(With PTI inputs)