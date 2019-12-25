Air India: After Pilots, Engineers Resigning From National Carrier

Air India will now be faced with a mass resignation of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers a day after a number of pilots resigned on Tuesday, December 24 due to unpaid salaries.

2019 has not been a kind year for Air India (AI) as engineers mass resign from the National carrier Airline one day after it’s pilots did. Air India pilots had written a letter to Hardeep Puri, the Aviation Minister, expressing their grievance over unpaid salaries on Tuesday, December 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Union Ministers were also sent a copy of the letter.

An order stated that the prevailing uncertainty on the future of the airline is the reason why the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) are now resigning.

The AI order, issued by AIESL Executive Director (ED), (Engineering) AI Prasanta Paul was accessed by ANI and it states, "It has been observed that an Air India Engineering Service Limited (AIESL) Aircraft Maintainance Engineers (AMEs) (permanent as well as recruited through walk-in interview process) are resigning from the organization after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and the opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to return the above cost the same would be recovered from his/ her final settlement."

The national carrier has not yet clarified the number of engineers who have resigned so far.

An Air India engineer requested anonymity and told ANI that a meeting of engineers has been called where the next course of action will be discussed.

The AI Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) had told ANI previously that as many as, "65 pilots of Air India have tendered their resignation as of now and are serving the six months notice period which is due for completion very soon. Most of these pilots are experienced CAT 3 B qualified co-pilots and they are potential commanders.”

(With Inputs from ANI)