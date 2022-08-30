Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Shares Hilarious Post On 'Happily Married' Oxymoron

A billionaire entrepreneur, who founded India's largest biopharmaceutical company ‘Biocon’, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw shared a post on Twitter about the oxymorons which are often used in everyday conversation and in a breadth of writing. Titled “English is a funny language”, the post shared on the microblogging site highlights commonly used oxymorons.

“Clearly misunderstood, act naturally, exact estimate, found missing and small crowd,” are some of the examples highlighted in the post. The list included fully empty, exact estimate, pretty ugly, only choice, seriously funny and original copies.

“And the mother of all is happily married,” the post shared by Mazumdar added. An oxymoron is usually defined as a phrase in which two words of contradictory meaning are brought together.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, recipient of Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan had earlier shared a report of a study that said addiction to news can harm one’s mental and physical health.

Obsessive desire to constantly check news makes you suffer from stress: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said, “A recent study revealed that people with an obsessive desire to constantly check the news are more likely to suffer from stress & physical distress. Thus, managing your media consumption mindfully can help you stay informed while also reducing your stress.”

The report was released in the Health Communication Journal. The report said that reading unpleasant news can briefly leave us feeling helpless and distressed for many people. It further said that people may experience serious negative effects on their mental and physical health as a result of being exposed to a 24-hour news cycle of constantly changing events.

According to these research findings which were published on August 28, people addicted to watching news 24/7, significantly report greater physical ill-being.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw launched Biocon in 1978 with a minimal investment of Rs 10,000. India's largest biopharmaceutical company d develops affordable biosimilars, generic formulations & complex APIs.