Entries from Foxconn, Dell, HP boost Centre’s IT hardware PLI scheme applications to 38

PLI scheme for IT hardware: A total of 38 companies, including major players like Foxconn Group, HP, Dell, and Lenovo, have applied for incentives within the expansive Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. This scheme aims to promote the manufacturing of laptops, personal computers (PCs), servers, and other related devices. The application count increased from 32 earlier in the day to 38 by 10:30 pm, just before the application window was set to close at midnight.

Who were the applicants?

Among the applicants announced were Foxconn Group, HP, Dell, and Lenovo, along with others such as Flextronics, Dixon, Acer, Thompson, VVDN, HP Enterprises, and Asus. However, as of the evening, technology giant Apple had not submitted its application yet.

The PLI scheme for IT hardware encompasses a range of products, including laptops, tablets, servers, and compact devices. India is actively encouraging global technology and electronics companies to invest through incentive programs, aiming to position itself as a significant player in advanced manufacturing.

Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressed that India is becoming a reliable partner in the supply chain and value addition processes for these companies. The electronics manufacturing sector in India has shown consistent growth with a 17 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate over the last eight years, reaching a production benchmark of $105 billion (around Rs 9 lakh crore) this year.

Job creation

The PLI scheme is expected to create around 75,000 direct job opportunities, with potential for three times that number in indirect employment. Notably, Dixon plans to establish a facility in Noida with about 20,000 employees.

"Dixon will have one plant in Noida which will have 20,000 employees," Vaishnaw said, adding, the facility has been constructed already and it will soon start functioning.

"Many people are investing in design services also...they would like to have the design also done in India, that builds on value addition further," he said.

The majority of these companies are set to commence production from April 2024, with some starting in 2025. The Minister is optimistic that India's success in mobile phone production will be replicated in the manufacturing of laptops, PCs, and servers. Additionally, several of these companies will rely on domestically produced semiconductors, contributing to a comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem.

Despite concerns over import licenses, both applicants and companies appear undeterred.

(With PTI Inputs)