EOW Registers FIR Against Ashneer Grover Over Alleged Rs 81.28 Cr Fraud

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover in connection with his involvement in committing a fraud of Rs 81 crore.

The FIR was filed after the company, BharatPe, complained against Grover and his family members, including his wife Madhuri Jain, relative Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

EOW registers an FIR against Ashneer Grover

"Registering the FIR marks a positive step forward in revealing multiple dubious transactions carried out by the family for their own financial benefit. We have full faith in our country’s judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities," BharatPe said in its statement.

What are the charges levelled by BharatPe against Ashneer Grover?

BharatPe has accused Grover of initiating illegitimate payments worth Rs 7.6 crore to fake HR consultants on the basis of 86 fake and forged invoices and undue payments carried out through vendors connected to Grover that caused direct damage to BharatPe. The fintech company further accused Grover and his family of committing fraud worth Rs 71.76 crore.

According to BhartPe, Grover showed dishonesty and carried out illegal payments to travel agencies based on false and fabricated invoices for services already availed from genuine providers.

He has also been accused of destroying all the evidence related to the case. Further, the former Shark Tank judge was accused of obtaining personal advantage through reimbursements by his wife's name in using self-created fake and forged slips.

It is worth noting tht the FIR against the former MD of BharatPe was registered under sections of serious cognizable criminal offences, which include 409: criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent; 420: cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property; 467: forgery of valuable security, will, etc.; and 120B: criminal conspiracy.

Criminal case filed against Ashneer Grover and family

BhartPe has also filed a criminal case against Grover, his wife, and their family members, seeking Rs 88.6 crore in damages. The fintech firm claimed that due to misappropriation of funds by Grover and his family, BharatPe incurred a loss of Rs 83 crore. Another Rs 5 crore loss was incurred by the company due to losses and injuries caused to the brand and applicable taxes.

Earlier, Grover was sued by BharatPe’s two co-founders, Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya, over a share dispute in separate lawsuits.