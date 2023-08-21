EPFO Registers 17.89 Lakh Net Members In June

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) witnessed a notable increase in its membership base, adding 17.89 lakh individuals on a net basis during the month of June 2023, as stated by the Ministry of Labour.

The data reveals that a total of 3,491 establishments expanded the coverage of EPFO's social security to their workforce by submitting their initial Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) in the said month.

Comparing the payroll data on a month-on-month basis, there is a discernible upward trajectory in enrollments, with approximately 9.71 per cent more net members compared to the preceding month of May 2023, according to the ministry's report.

Furthermore, the total remittances recorded also mark the highest figures seen in the last 11 months, dating back to August 2022.

Increasing organised workforce

The data underscores that around 10.14 lakh new members joined EPFO during June 2023, marking the highest influx since August 2022.

Image credit: Unsplash

Among the newly enrolled members, the age group of 18 to 25 years accounts for a significant 57.87 per cent of the total new additions. This surge reflects an encouraging trend of youthful participation, primarily comprising first-time job seekers who are becoming part of the organised workforce of the nation.

Examining the payroll data from a gender perspective, it's noteworthy that out of the total 10.14 lakh new additions, about 2.81 lakh are female members, making their debut in the EPFO system. This representation of female members signifies an elevated participation level and is the highest observed in the past 11 months.

The data also indicates a net addition of approximately 3.93 lakh female members during the month, marking another peak since August 2022.

10.80 lakh members added in June

In terms of state-wise distribution, the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Haryana stand out as the top contributors, collectively constituting around 60.40 per cent of the overall net member increase. This group of states collectively welcomed a total of 10.80 lakh new members during the reported month.

Among these states, Maharashtra takes the lead by contributing a significant 20.54 per cent of the total net member additions for the month.

(With PTI inputs)