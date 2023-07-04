Equity Investors Wealthier By Rs 7.90 Lakh Crore In 5 Sessions

Equity investors in India have witnessed an astounding increase in wealth, as the BSE Sensex continues its record-breaking rally, fueled by unwavering foreign fund inflows amid bullish investor sentiment.

For the fifth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared, concluding with a remarkable jump of 274 points or 0.42 per cent, settling at an all-time high closing mark of 65,479.05 on Tuesday. During the day, the benchmark index skyrocketed as much as 467.92 points or 0.71 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 65,672.97.

As the rally persisted, investors' wealth witnessed a staggering surge of Rs 7,90,235.84 crore over the course of just five days. Furthermore, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also hit an all-time high of Rs 2,98,57,649.38 crore on Tuesday, showcasing the phenomenal growth in the market.

The Sensex has amassed over 2,500 points in the past five sessions alone, underscoring the astonishing upward trajectory of the Indian stock market. Bajaj Finance claimed the top spot with a remarkable climb of 7.17 per cent, closely followed by Bajaj Finserv, which witnessed a notable rally of 5.76 per cent. Other prominent gainers included Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, and ITC.

However, not all stocks experienced such staggering gains. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards in this extraordinary market run.

Asian market update

While Asian markets saw a mixed outcome, with Hong Kong and Shanghai settling in the green while Tokyo and Seoul closed lower, European markets exhibited a similar trend, trading on a mixed note during the mid-session deals. In contrast, the US markets closed on a positive note on Monday.

Simultaneously, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, witnessed a significant increase of 1.43 per cent, reaching a notable price of $75.72 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their robust support for the Indian equities, injecting Rs 2,134.33 crore on Tuesday alone, according to exchange data. Moreover, FPIs infused Rs 47,148 crore into the Indian stock market in June, marking the highest inflow in the past ten months.

"Buoyancy in the markets continued as benchmark indices touched new highs in spite of mixed Asian cues and weak European markets in early trades. The cushion provided by Indian markets on the back of its strong fundamentals are offsetting some of the negative catalysts seen in key developed economies, and strong backing by the FIIs in recent weeks is a testimony to it," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)