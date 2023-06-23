Eros Promoters Barred By Sebi For Fund Diversion, Shares Plunge 20%

Shares of Eros International Media fell as much as 20 per cent on Friday after Sebi barred its promoters, MD Sunil Arjan Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from securities markets for alleged diversion of funds.

Apart from the company's two senior executives, Eros Worldwide FZ LLC and Eros Digital Private Ltd, two promoter entities, have also been restrained by Sebi.

The securities regulator has directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor for the examination of the books of accounts of Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, and Spicy Entertainment and Media Ltd, all of them listed on BSE. According to Sebi, they were involved in the alleged diversion of funds by Eros International Media.

"There is sufficient material on record to arrive at a prima-facie finding that the books of accounts of the Company have been overstated and do not present a true and fair picture of the financial health of the Company," said the interim order from Sebi

"We are in the process of seeking legal advice in the matter and taking appropriate actions, as may be advised," said Eros International Media in an exchange filing.

Shares of the motion picture production and distribution company were trading at Rs 21.10, 19.92 per cent lower than the previous day's close of Rs 26.35 on NSE, aligning with the falling Sensex and Nifty. As much as 20.26 lakh shares changed hands in Friday's session as compared to 42,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.