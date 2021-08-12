Eruditus Raises $650m To Reach Valuation Of $3.2bn; Becomes India's 4th Ed-tech Unicorn

Eruditus, a Mumbai-based ed-tech firm, has raised $650 million in a funding round led by investment companies Accel and SoftBank. As a result of the investment, Eruditus is now valued at a staggering $3.2 billion, which makes it the fourth-highest valued ed-tech startup in India and a unicorn. A unicorn is a startup valued at or above $1 billion.

Eruditus funding history

Prior to this round of investment, Eruditus had also raised $113 million in a Series D round led by Leeds Illuminate and Prosus Ventures. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) participated in the same round and invested about $700 million. The CZI is a non-profit organization headed by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Eruditus' founder and organization history

Eruditus was founded in 2010 by Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu. The ed-tech startup works alongside universities globally to offer six to eight months long executive-level courses to students present across 80 nations. The courses offered by them cost anything between $5,000 to $40,000. The courses are available both on-campus and off-campus. Eruditus has also tied up with universities such as Colombia University, Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Tuck at Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley and London Business School.

SoftBanks' other investment in Indian ed-tech startups

SoftBanks' investment in Eruditus is the second major investment in India's ed-tech industry. The Japanese company also invested in Unacademy, which is the second-highest valued ed-tech company after Byju's. Earlier this month, Unacademy had raised $440 million in a funding round led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings. The startup led by Gaurav Munjal is currently valued at $3.4 billion. Meanwhile, the ed-tech startup also has General Atlantic and Tiger Global as investors.

Other unicorns in India's ed-tech sector

Other than Eruditus and Unacademy, upGrad is another company that entered the unicorn club earlier this week. The ed-tech company led by Ronnie Screwvala raised $185 million from Temasek, IFC (International Finance Corporation) and IIFL. The company is now valued at $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, amongst all the ed-tech startups in the country, Byju's is the biggest and has achieved the status of a decacorn. A decacorn is any company that is valued at above $10 billion. Byju's has a whopping valuation of $16.5 billion and is the highest valued ed-tech startup in India.