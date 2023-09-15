Ethereum Merge Anniversary: Is More 'eco-friendly' Ethereum Decentralised Enough?

Ethereum merge anniversary: On September 15, 2022, Ethereum mainnet, the primary blockchain Ethereum network, merged with the Beacon Chain to shift its consensus mechanism from power-hungry Proof-of-Work to highly power-efficient Proof-of-Stake. With this transition, the Ethereum blockchain network, which was infamous for consuming an insane amount of electricity to validate its transactions, was able to reduce its power consumption by more than 99.99 per cent.

Image credit: Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF)

According to a report from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), before the merger, Ethereum’s power consumption peaked to reach levels equal to the total power consumed by Switzerland. However, Ethereum has been able to reduce its power consumption by over 99 per cent only by shifting its consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake in which stakeholders in the network are authorised to approve transactions.

In the Proof-of-Stake mechanism, ETH holders have to lock in their tokens with the blockchain to gain the authority as a validator of transactions. The more ETH you stake, the more authority you achieve in transaction validation. The Proof-of-Stake ensures that ETH miners do not have to complete complicated mathematical problems to mine a block on the network, saving the electricity required to run power-hungry GPUs.

Image credit: CCAF

Explaining the difference between the power consumed by Ethereum before and after the merge, CCAF takes the example of comparing the amount of water in a 32000-litre swimming pool and an 11-litre lemonade dispenser. While the swimming pool is the electricity consumption of Ethereum with Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, the lemonade dispenser is the power consumed by Ethereum after the merge.

Is Ethereum moving towards centralisation?

Despite its security and power efficiency in validating blockchain transactions, PoS comes with some disadvantages as well, the biggest of which is the centralisation of the blockchain network. Proof-of-Stake relies on validators who hold more tokens to have more influence in the network. In this mechanism, validators with more ETH gain more power, and the rich-get-richer dynamics come into play. Validators with the majority of the holdings have a significantly higher chance of being chosen for block validation, increasing their revenues.

While talking about the rising question of centralisation in Ethereum at the Korean Blockchain Week, Vitalik Buterin, Founder, Ethereum underlined six key problems that need attention to solve the problem of centralisation in Ethereum and only individual nodes can stop it.

According to Buterin, there is a need to democratise the node operations so that anyone from anywhere around the world, even with limited resources, can run an Ethereum node, reducing the reliance on centralised servers.

“Today, it takes hundreds of gigabytes of data to run a node. With stateless clients, you can run a node on basically zero,” said Vitalik Buterin.

The Ethereum community will have to ensure wider participation, penalties for abuse, and strategies to level the playing field to balance wealth influence. Encouraging decentralisation is crucial for a truly secure and equitable PoS Ethereum.