EU Investment In Clean Energy Tech Will Benefit Everyone: Energy Commissioner

The investment by European nations in clean energy tech knowledge will benefit countries across the globe, said European Union Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on Saturday

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting, Simson said in Europe, the countries have set themselves targets that are significantly more ambitious than they are achievable across the globe. By doing so we are also investing in the clean energy tech knowledge. That means that all the countries across the globe will benefit, she said.

Clean energy refers to power generated from recyclable sources without emitting greenhouse gases. Clean energy sources include wind, solar, tidal, and geothermal power as well as hydro, biomass, and nuclear power. Simson said the European countries are trying to explain that only together, we (all the countries) can tackle the biggest challenge of climate change, she said.

Common language for decarbonisation

The top EU official said it was important to find a common language that will motivate their partners to increase their efforts in decarbonisation. This might be the last year where we will still be able to keep track and stop climate warming. For that, we will need to triple renewable outputs and we have to also prioritise energy efficiency, she said.

Simson continued, For us, it is important that here at G20 all our partners agreed that we will double energy efficiency improvements compared to the previous decades. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the G20 delegates on Saturday, Simson said it is very promising that India which is a fast-growing economy prioritises clean solutions.

To fuel your economic growth you will consume significantly more. We need to find new technologies. Our joint efforts have to be to find alternatives that will deliver affordable prices but also prioritise the solutions that will not pollute our planet, she added.

Addressing the meeting via video link, PM Modi said India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition, and asserted that the country is moving ahead strongly on its climate commitments. He also said India has shown leadership in climate action.