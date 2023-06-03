Exclusive | Fly 91, New Regional Carrier Set For Take-off Amidst Cross-winds In Market

The Indian aviation market will see the entry of a new airline this winter season. Fly 91 (91 for India's country code) is set to take off as the country sees a new dawn in air travel. The regional carrier, which will operate the ATR-72-600, has launched its website, brand logo, and vision of a "connected Bharat," aligning with the first flight operation this winter.

The airline took to the microblogging platform Twitter to announce its launch. In tweeted, "Introducing FLY91 - the airline that connects every Indian to their dreams. A symbol of India's mesmerising beauty and vibrant diversity. Our wings embody the promise of opportunity, guiding you through ethereal landscapes, and soaring ever closer to your dreams."

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Chacko, CEO of Fly 91 told Republic, "We are really excited to embark on this journey to take FLY91 off the ground and today’s brand reveal is a small yet significant step towards our mission to connect [the] heartland of Bharat. A symbol of India's mesmerising beauty and vibrant diversity, our wings embody the promise of opportunity, guiding you through ethereal landscapes and soaring ever closer to your dreams."

He further stressed strong customer service and added, "The airline is committed to delivering and offering reliable, comfortable, and affordable flights. Through our digital-first approach, we will ensure efficient booking and travel experience for passengers by making all touch-points digitally accessible."

The company endeavours to operationalise on the 'underserved and unserved' routes and provide last-mile connectivity. Its logo features a flying butterfly, representing 'India's mesmerizing beauty and vibrant diversity.' Earlier this year, the airline received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and it now awaits obtaining an Air Operator's Permit (AOP) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Fly 91 to face headwinds from IndiGo and SpiceJet

The airline is entering the third-largest aviation market scarred by multiple bankruptcies and defunct airliners. However, India will soon take over the US as the largest aviation market by the decade's end. With a fleet of 76-seat ATR-72 aircraft, Fly 91 intends to launch operations with three aircraft and grow to six in the first year. However, the company has kept its distance from the Airbus 320 and the Boeing 737 which dominate the Indian domestic market.

SpiceJet and IndiGo are the other two competitors in the market eying a larger piece of cake in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 market. IndiGo held a whopping 55.4 per cent market share in FY22 while SpiceJet took 10 per cent as per data from Statista. Air India under the Vihaan programme is undergoing a paradigm shift in its operational and financial factors while Go First is grounded due to engine troubles with Pratt and Whitney.

Fly 91 is promoted by Manoj Chacko, who previously served as the executive vice president of bankrupt Kingfisher Airlines, and Harsha Raghavan, the former chief of Fairfax India. Raghavan and Chacko's company, 'Just Udo Aviation Private Limited,' is the airline's parent company with ₹200 crore raised in capital.

The choice of aircraft comes from the company's target for efficient and sustainable operation from any regional airport in India. "Despite the considerable growth in air traffic over the past decade, the founders remain steadfast in their vision to enable the next 100 million Indians [to] take flight, with [a] focus on regional towns in India," said the company in a statement.